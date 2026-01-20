Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A trough system will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:27 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:50 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:38 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:18 p.m.
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:53 p.m.