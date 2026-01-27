Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
General Forecast: Mostly clear with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and decreasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:57 a.m.
High tide (Second) –:–.
Low Tide (First) 3:04 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 5:28 p.m.
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:57 p.m.