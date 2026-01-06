Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:01 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:43 a.m.
Low tide (Second) –:–
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 5:46 p.m.