Weather forecast for Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:01 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:43 a.m.

Low tide (Second) –:–

Sunrise 6:22 a.m.

Sunset 5:46 p.m.