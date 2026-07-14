Weather forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph)
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:56 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:28 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:57 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:37 p.m.
Sunrise 5:38 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m