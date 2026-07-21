Weather forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough is passing north of the island.

General Forecast: Western Districts: Generally cloudy with light to moderate showers, especially during the afternoon.

Otherwise: Partly sunny with a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:24 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:02 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:28 p.m.

Sunrise 5:41 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m