Weather forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough is passing north of the island.
General Forecast: Western Districts: Generally cloudy with light to moderate showers, especially during the afternoon.
Otherwise: Partly sunny with a few light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:24 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:02 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:28 p.m.
Sunrise 5:41 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m