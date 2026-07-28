Weather forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will affect the island.
General Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:35 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:08 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:30 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:04 p.m.
Sunrise 5:43 a.m.
Sunset 6:27 p.m