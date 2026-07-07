Weather forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Strong easterly breeze from 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) w higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:32 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:59 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 2:30 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:23 p.m.

Sunrise 5:37 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m