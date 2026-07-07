Weather forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Strong easterly breeze from 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) w higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:32 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:59 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 2:30 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:23 p.m.
Sunrise 5:37 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m