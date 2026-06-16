Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional light to heavy showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:57 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:30 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:06 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:36 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m