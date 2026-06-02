Weather forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to mid-level trough is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A surface to mid-level trough will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:12 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:54 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:07 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:44 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:18 p.m