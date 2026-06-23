Weather forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods and a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Another tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A High Surf Advisory is in effect.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A High Surf Advisory is in effect.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 11:20 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:09 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 5:07 p.m.

Low tide (Second) 4:49 p.m.

Sunrise 5:33 a.m.

Sunset 6:27 p.m