Weather forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods and a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Another tropical wave will begin to affect the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A High Surf Advisory is in effect.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A High Surf Advisory is in effect.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 11:20 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:09 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 5:07 p.m.
Low tide (Second) 4:49 p.m.
Sunrise 5:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:27 p.m