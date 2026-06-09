Weather forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 10:24 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:52 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 4:25 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 4:16 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:23 p.m