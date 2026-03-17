Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Rough in open water with swells ranging from 3.0 to 3.5 meters (10 to 11 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight

Rough in open water with swells ranging from 3.0 to 3.5 meters (10 to 11 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:58 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:50 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:40 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:08 p.m.

Sunrise 6:04 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.