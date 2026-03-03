Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL-CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS!

Tonight

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL-CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS!

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:03 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:03 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:43 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:15 p.m.

Sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Sunset 6:07 p.m.