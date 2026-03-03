Weather forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL-CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS!
Tonight
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL-CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS!
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:03 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:03 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:43 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:15 p.m.
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 6:07 p.m.