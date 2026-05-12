Weather forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:15 a.m.
High tide (Second) 12:15 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:16 a.m
Low tide (Second) 5:19s p.m.
Sunrise 5:34 a.m.
Sunset 6:15 p.m