Weather forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:57 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:32 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:00 p.m

Low tide (Second) 11:31 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:17 p.m