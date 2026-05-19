Weather forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small craft advisory is in effect.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:57 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:32 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:00 p.m
Low tide (Second) 11:31 p.m.
Sunrise 5:32 a.m.
Sunset 6:17 p.m