Weather forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and steady
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and steady
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:03 a.m.
High tide (Second) 12:59 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:45 p.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:41 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:18 p.m