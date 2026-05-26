Weather forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and steady

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and steady

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:03 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:59 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:45 p.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:41 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:18 p.m