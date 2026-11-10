Weather forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough is south of the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy at first, becoming mostly cloudy with clear breaks, with a few scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly after mid-night.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 4:40 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 3:53 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:38 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 22:35 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.
Sunset: 5:29 p.m.