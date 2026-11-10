Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough is south of the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy at first, becoming mostly cloudy with clear breaks, with a few scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly after mid-night.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 4:40 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 3:53 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:38 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 22:35 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.