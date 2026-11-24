Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will affect the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 2:45 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 2:17 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 8:04 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 9:03 p.m.

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.