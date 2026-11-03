Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).



Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 11:43 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 11:12 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 5:18 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 5:49 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:31 p.m.