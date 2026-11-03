Weather forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 11:43 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 11:12 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 5:18 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 5:49 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 5:31 p.m.