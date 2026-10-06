Weather forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with a few light to moderate showers and periods of light rain.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue affecting the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) –:–
High tide (Second) 1:16 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:49 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:55 a.m.
Sunrise 5:48 a.m.
Sunset 5:44 p.m.