October 6, 2026

Related Stories

CBC RANDOM (3)
2 minutes read

Flash-flood warning in effect as a tropical wave continues to affect Barbados

October 5, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-dust-haze-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Monday, October 5, 2026

October 5, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-dust-haze-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2026

October 4, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-dust-haze-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2026

October 3, 2026
WEATHER-forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Cloudy-Dust-Haze-Met-Office-CBC-News-Barbados-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Friday, October 2, 2026

October 2, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026

Top Stories

More airlift into Barbados to have ripple effect across hospitality industry 1

More airlift into Barbados to have ripple effect across hospitality industry

October 6, 2026
Education Ministry reviewing use of electronic devices in schools devices chad blackman 2

Education Ministry reviewing use of electronic devices in schools

October 6, 2026
Gun Courts to begin processing firearm offences within days GUN COURT 3

Gun Courts to begin processing firearm offences within days

October 6, 2026
Douglas Frederick appointed judge of newly established Gun Court new hight court judge 4

Douglas Frederick appointed judge of newly established Gun Court

October 5, 2026