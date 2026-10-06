Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with a few light to moderate showers and periods of light rain.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) –:–

High tide (Second) 1:16 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:49 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:55 a.m.

Sunrise 5:48 a.m.

Sunset 5:44 p.m.