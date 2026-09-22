Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Another weak tropical wave will approach the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and steady.



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 12:09 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 1:49 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 7:10 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 7:06 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:54 p.m.