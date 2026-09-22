Weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Another weak tropical wave will approach the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 12:09 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 1:49 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 7:10 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 7:06 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:54 p.m.