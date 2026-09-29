Weather forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:24 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:10 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:45 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:46 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 5:49 p.m.