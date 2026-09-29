Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:24 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:10 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:45 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:46 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 5:49 p.m.