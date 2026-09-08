Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is beginning to affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny at first, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:54 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:25 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:57 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:45 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 6:04 p.m.