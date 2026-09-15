Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Fair at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and occasional scattered moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle northeasterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:26 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:11 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:02 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:49 a.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 5:59 p.m.