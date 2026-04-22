Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak surface to low level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and scattered light showers, mainly across southwestern districts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak surface to low level trough will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:51 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:46 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:24 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:09 p.m.

Sunrise 5:42 a.m.

Sunset 6:12 p.m.