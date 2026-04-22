Weather forecast for Wedesday, April 22, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface to low level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and scattered light showers, mainly across southwestern districts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface to low level trough will continue affecting the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:51 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:46 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:24 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:09 p.m.
Sunrise 5:42 a.m.
Sunset 6:12 p.m.