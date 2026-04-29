Weather forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear with brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and decreasing slightly.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:05 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:58 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:30 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:32 p.m.

Sunrise 5:38 a.m.

Sunset 6:13 p.m.