Weather forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear with brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and decreasing slightly.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:05 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:58 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:30 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:32 p.m.
Sunrise 5:38 a.m.
Sunset 6:13 p.m.