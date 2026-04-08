Weather forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators are advised to exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:36 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:05 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:24
Low tide (Second) 2:05 p.m.
Sunrise 5:50 a.m.
Sunset 6:10 p.m.