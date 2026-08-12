Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with the occasional scattered light to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:56 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:05 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:40 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:31 p.m.

Sunrise 5:45 a.m.

Sunset 6:21 p.m