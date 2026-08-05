Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:09 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:16 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:08 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:03 p.m.

Sunrise 5:44 a.m.

Sunset 6:24 p.m