Weather Forecast for Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few passing showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing. SEA BATHERS AND SMALL CRAFT OPERATOR SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT!
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:21 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:08 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:53 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:57 p.m.
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 5:32 p.m.