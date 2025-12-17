Weather forecast for Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with occasional cloudy periods with brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) SMALL CRAFT AND HIGHT SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:38 a.m.

High tide (Second) 1:49 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:35 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:42 p.m.

Sunrise 6:13 a.m.

Sunset 5:35 p.m.