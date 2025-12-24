Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A low to mid-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low to mid-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (.3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:55 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:23 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:16 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 12:14 p.m.

Sunrise 6:17 a.m.

Sunset 5:38 p.m.