Weather forecast for Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A low to mid-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A low to mid-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (.3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:55 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:23 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:16 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:14 p.m.
Sunrise 6:17 a.m.
Sunset 5:38 p.m.