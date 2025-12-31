Weather forecast for Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level convergence will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:21 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:41 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:20 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:48 p.m.

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 5:42 p.m.