Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and decreasing. A Small Craft and high-surf advisory is in effect for above-normal northerly swell heights.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:14 a.m.

High tide (Second) 10:55 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 4:10 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:28 p.m.

Sunrise 6:22 a.m.

Sunset 6:03 p.m.