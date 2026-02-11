Weather forecast for Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and decreasing. A Small Craft and high-surf advisory is in effect for above-normal northerly swell heights.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:14 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:55 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 4:10 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:28 p.m.
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 6:03 p.m.