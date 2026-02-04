Weather forecast for Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:44 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:47 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:23 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:53 p.m.
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 6:00 p.m.