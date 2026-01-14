Weather forecast for Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:33 a.m.
High tide (Second) 12:34 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:13 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:46 p.m.
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 5:50 p.m.