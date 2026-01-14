Weather forecast for Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:33 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:34 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:13 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:46 p.m.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:50 p.m.