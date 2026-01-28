Weather forecast for Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy periods with some scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:01 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:11 a.m

Low Tide (First) 4:25 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:42 p.m.

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:57 p.m.