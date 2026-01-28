Weather forecast for Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy periods with some scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will affect the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:01 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:11 a.m
Low Tide (First) 4:25 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:42 p.m.
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:57 p.m.