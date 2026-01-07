Weather forecast for Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:57 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:50 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:30 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 12:32 p.m.

Sunrise 6:22 a.m.

Sunset 5:46 p.m.