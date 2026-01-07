Weather forecast for Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:57 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:50 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:30 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:32 p.m.
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 5:46 p.m.