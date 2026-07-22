Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge pattern will remain the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 25 to 35 km/h (16 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:19 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:02 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:39 p.m.
Sunrise 5:41 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m