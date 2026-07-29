Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level shear line is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers at first, becoming partly sunny by midday.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mostly clear.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for high winds.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:40 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:01 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:44 p.m.
Sunrise 5:43 a.m.
Sunset 6:25 p.m