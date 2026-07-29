Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level shear line is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers at first, becoming partly sunny by midday.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for high winds.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:40 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:01 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:44 p.m.

Sunrise 5:43 a.m.

Sunset 6:25 p.m