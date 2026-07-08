July 8, 2026

Related Stories

Ian-Alleyne-Farrell-Barbados-Police-Service-.
2 minutes read

Police seek wanted man for questioning

admin July 8, 2026
Kadeem-Tristen-Otay-Dolcy-Barbados-Police-Service-Escaped-Custody-
1 minute read

Police seek public’s assistance in locating escaped man

admin July 8, 2026
BWU
1 minute read

BWU calls for transparency over BESCO restructuring

admin July 8, 2026
COLIN JORDAN
1 minute read

Government moves to modernise labour laws

admin July 8, 2026
Toni-Moore-Barbados-Workers-Union-
1 minute read

BWU welcomes wage bill amendments but calls for stronger safeguards

admin July 8, 2026
Gaston-Browne-Antigua-and-Barbuda-2026-July-CARICOM-a
1 minute read

CARICOM leaders seek consensus on US deportations

admin July 7, 2026

Regional News

Police seek wanted man for questioning Ian-Alleyne-Farrell-Barbados-Police-Service-. 1

Police seek wanted man for questioning

July 8, 2026
Police seek public’s assistance in locating escaped man Kadeem-Tristen-Otay-Dolcy-Barbados-Police-Service-Escaped-Custody- 2

Police seek public’s assistance in locating escaped man

July 8, 2026
Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services- 3

Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

July 8, 2026
BWU calls for transparency over BESCO restructuring BWU 4

BWU calls for transparency over BESCO restructuring

July 8, 2026

You may have missed

Ian-Alleyne-Farrell-Barbados-Police-Service-.
2 minutes read

Police seek wanted man for questioning

admin July 8, 2026
Kadeem-Tristen-Otay-Dolcy-Barbados-Police-Service-Escaped-Custody-
1 minute read

Police seek public’s assistance in locating escaped man

admin July 8, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-
2 minutes read

Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

admin July 8, 2026
BWU
1 minute read

BWU calls for transparency over BESCO restructuring

admin July 8, 2026