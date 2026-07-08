Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the Island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers, mainly during the afternoon.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to occasionally heavy showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Strong easterly breeze from 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) with higher gusts near showers. A high-wind advisory and small craft warning are in effect.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

High easterly winds from 45 to 65 km/h (28 to 40 mph). A high-wind advisory and small craft warning are in effect.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal sea swells.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal sea swells.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:46 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:54 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:40 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:12 p.m.

Sunrise 5:37 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m