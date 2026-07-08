Weather forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the Island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers, mainly during the afternoon.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to occasionally heavy showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Strong easterly breeze from 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) with higher gusts near showers. A high-wind advisory and small craft warning are in effect.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
High easterly winds from 45 to 65 km/h (28 to 40 mph). A high-wind advisory and small craft warning are in effect.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal sea swells.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal sea swells.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:46 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:54 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:40 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 5:12 p.m.
Sunrise 5:37 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m