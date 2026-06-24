Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with scattered light to moderate showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water, with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small Craft advisory is in effect.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:30 p.m.

High tide (Second) 11:57 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 5:07 p.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:39 p.m.

Sunrise 5:34 a.m.

Sunset 6:27 p.m