Weather forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:47 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:31 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:44 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:44 p.m.
Sunrise 5:30 a.m.
Sunset 6:22 p.m