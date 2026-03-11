Weather forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:20 a.m.

High tide (Second) –:–

Low Tide (First) 1:44 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 4:11 p.m.

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 6:08 p.m.