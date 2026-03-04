Weather forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: A shear line is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing. A SMALL-CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Tonight
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:33 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:49 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:21 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:44 p.m.
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 6:07 p.m.