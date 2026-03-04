Weather forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: A shear line is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing. A SMALL-CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tonight

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:33 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:49 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:21 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:44 p.m.

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 6:07 p.m.