Weather forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:43 a.m.
High tide (Second) 1:52 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:29 p.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:16 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:20 p.m