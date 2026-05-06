Weather forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:34 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:26 p.m.
Low Tide (First) –:–
Low tide (Second) 12:43 p.m.
Sunrise 5:35 a.m.
Sunset 6:14 p.m.