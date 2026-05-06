Weather forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:34 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:26 p.m.

Low Tide (First) –:–

Low tide (Second) 12:43 p.m.

Sunrise 5:35 a.m.

Sunset 6:14 p.m.