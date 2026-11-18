Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A trough is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with isolated light to moderate showers during the morning.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 10:13 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 9:30 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 3:06 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 5:08 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.