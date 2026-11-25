Weather forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Generally sunny with isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 4:27 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 3:46 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 9:26 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 10:43 p.m.
Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.
Sunset: 5:28 p.m.