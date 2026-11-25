Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Generally sunny with isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 4:27 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 3:46 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 9:26 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 10:43 p.m.

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.