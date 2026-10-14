Weather forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph) and steady.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 6:05 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 5:24 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 11:08 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): –:–
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 5:39 p.m.